Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. Expands Expertise to Meet Growing Demand in Wind Turbine Manufacturing

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. (S&SE) brings its decades of pollution abatement expertise to wind turbine manufacturing companies. Showcasing its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, Ship & Shore’s comprehensive air pollution abatement solutions target the widely publicized eco-impacts, such as greenhouse gasses and toxic air pollutants as well as mounting landfill waste from non-recyclable blades, associated with wind turbine manufacturing.

With the global energy crisis as a catalyst, solar and wind are set to lead the largest annual increase in new renewable capacity ever, according to a new International Energy Agency report. Wind power additions are forecast to rebound sharply in 2023, growing by almost 70% year-over-year after a sluggish prior two years following the COVID outbreak.

Wind energy is a key driver in the global transition toward renewable power sources. However, while wind turbines are a key component in clean energy production, addressing and controlling pollution generated during the manufacturing phase is critical.

By virtually every measure, wind energy is a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels, yet it’s important to address and control turbine-related pollution through the implementation of effective air pollution control systems. These systems, tailored specifically for the manufacturing of windmill turbine blades, employ advanced technologies to capture and treat pollutants generated during the production process, such as styrene. Custom designed, engineered, and fabricated Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTOs), or combined systems of RTOs and Concentrators ensure that harmful particulates, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other pollutants are effectively reduced and removed before being released into the atmosphere. Sometimes, Dust Collector Systems are also used to capture any dust produced. This helps safeguard the air quality in surrounding areas and aligns with the industry's commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly manufacturing practices. Through the use of air pollution control systems, windmill turbine blade manufacturers can strike a balance between meeting the growing demand for renewable energy and minimizing the environmental footprint of their operations.

Ship & Shore recognizes the importance of minimizing the environmental footprint of wind turbine production and is dedicated to helping manufacturers meet their sustainability goals. The company’s air pollution abatement services for wind turbine manufacturing encompass solutions tailored to control and reduce various types of pollution, including:

• Emission Control Technologies: Ship & Shore specializes in advanced emission control technologies, including state-of-the-art Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTOs) and various other VOC abatement systems. These solutions capture and remove air pollutants emitted during the manufacturing process, ensuring compliance with environmental regulations.

• Energy Optimization and Efficiency: S&SE experts work closely with wind turbine manufacturers to optimize energy consumption and improve overall efficiency in manufacturing operations. By implementing energy-saving technologies and process refinements, companies can reduce both air pollution and energy costs.

"Our expansion into providing air pollution abatement services for wind turbine manufacturing companies is a natural progression for Ship & Shore," said Anoosheh Oskouian, CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. "We are excited to leverage our expertise and resources to assist the industry in reducing its environmental impact. By offering tailored solutions and guidance, we aim to support wind turbine manufacturers in their journey towards sustainable and responsible production practices."

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.'s commitment to environmental stewardship, technical innovation, and customer satisfaction makes it an ideal partner for wind turbine manufacturing companies seeking comprehensive air pollution abatement solutions.

For more information about S&SE's air pollution abatement services for wind or other renewable energy manufacturers, please visit www.shipandshore.com or contact our team at sales@shipandshore.com.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Ship & Shore helps major manufacturers meet Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) abatement challenges by providing customized, energy efficient air pollution abatement systems for various industries, resulting in improved operational efficiency and tailored "green" solutions. Since 2000, Ship & Shore has been prepared to handle and advise on the full spectrum of environmental needs with its complete array of engineering and manufacturing capabilities and global offices around the U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, India, Thailand, China, and more. The Ship & Shore Technical Engineering Team has custom designed tailored solutions for clients throughout the world. For more information, visit www.shipandshore.com.