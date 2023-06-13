Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / DUI & LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1003713

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mills                             

STATION: Westminster                       

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 6/10/2023 @0046 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 N MM 7.2, Brattleboro VT

VIOLATION: DUI & LSA.

 

ACCUSED: Elizabeth Rogers                                               

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont.

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/10/2023 at 0046 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash at mile marker 7.2 in the town of Brattleboro, Vermont. While Troopers were in route, it was reported the vehicle left the scene of the crash. Troopers later located and spoke with the operator who was identified as 40-year-old Elizabeth Rogers. Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Rogers was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and LSA. Rogers was processed at Brattleboro Police Department and released with a citation. Rogers is scheduled to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on July 11th, 2023 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/11/2023 @ 0830 hours     

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4691

 

