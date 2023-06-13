Westminster Barracks / DUI & LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1003713
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mills
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 6/10/2023 @0046 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 N MM 7.2, Brattleboro VT
VIOLATION: DUI & LSA.
ACCUSED: Elizabeth Rogers
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/10/2023 at 0046 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash at mile marker 7.2 in the town of Brattleboro, Vermont. While Troopers were in route, it was reported the vehicle left the scene of the crash. Troopers later located and spoke with the operator who was identified as 40-year-old Elizabeth Rogers. Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Rogers was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and LSA. Rogers was processed at Brattleboro Police Department and released with a citation. Rogers is scheduled to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on July 11th, 2023 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/11/2023 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks – Troop B
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600
Fax: 802-722-4691