SINGAPORE, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Show is coming to Singapore! It is transforming the Singapore Expo into the ULTIMATE hub for entrepreneurs, business owners and startups on the 30th and 31st of August, it is all set to inspire and encourage the development of startups, SMEs, large businesses and much more!

According to SingStat, SMEs contributed to nearly half of Singapore’s GDP and employed about 70% of the local workforce which outlined Singapore’s economic landscape. Precisely because of it, the Singapore government is supportive of startups and provides resources and opportunities that shape Singapore into a business-friendly environment that attracts entrepreneurs to invest and start their businesses.

The Business Show Singapore is the ultimate event for entrepreneurs, business leaders and key decision-makers to explore new business opportunities. It will host over 200 expert business speakers sharing their knowledge with Singapore businesses, along with interactive workshops, networking sessions, and one-to-one businesses. advice sessions.

All under one roof, industry experts will provide ambitious visitors with in-depth knowledge and insights on the latest trend; inspiration from the success story of the industry leaders; receive mentoring and education from the professionals during the interactive masterclasses and limitless opportunities to connect with like-minded business owners that could provide new opportunities to your business.

