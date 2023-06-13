Mining Revolution: High-Powered Cryptocurrency Miners Boast One-Month ROI

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global crypto community is currently experiencing the emergence of a new paradigm, fueled by a suite of ASIC miners from Bitmanu . Unlike ever before, these mining rigs have made it possible for crypto enthusiasts to earn 100% ROI within just a month.



The power-packed performance of Bitmanu ’s BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners can be attributed to their high hash rates. These unprecedented hash rates make it much easier for users to earn rewards by completing blocks. To make things even more exciting, unlike any of its competitors, Bitmanu has a private and unique Bitstream. This has made it possible for Bitmanu users to mine multiple algorithms using a single hardware.

Game Changing Hash Rates

BM1: Bitcoin 760 TH/s, Litecoin 80 GH/s, Dash 15 TH/s, Monero 6 MH/s

BM2: Bitcoin 1220 TH/s, Litecoin 128 GH/s, Dash 25 TH/s, Monero 10 MH/s

BM Pro: Bitcoin 3900 TH/s, Litecoin 400 GH/s, Dash 75 TH/s, Monero 32 MH/s



The profit-making potential of crypto miners often gets depleted by high-power consumption of the hardware. Bitmanu has addressed this point in an excellent manner, with consumptions of 50W, 850W, and 2200W for BM1, BM2, and BM Pro, respectively.

Monthly Mining Profitability

BM1: Bitcoin $1300, Litecoin $1800, Dash $4800, Monero $3600

BM2: Bitcoin $2100, Litecoin $2900, Dash $8500, Monero $6000

BM Pro: Bitcoin $6600, Litecoin $8900, Dash $25500, Monero $19000



“When we embarked on this journey, our goal was to do something that has not been achieved so far. Today, we have the most profitable mining rigs ever in the history of this industry,” said David Letoski, CMO of Bitmanu .

About Bitmanu: Bitmanu is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of the latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast returns on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.





