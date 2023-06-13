Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size Expected To Reach $ 3,092.46 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s gas pipeline infrastructure market forecast, the gas pipeline infrastructure market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 3,092.46 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.7 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global gas pipeline infrastructure industry is due to the rise in demand for shale gas. North America region is expected to hold the largest gas pipeline infrastructure market share. Major gas pipeline infrastructure companies include Gazprom, Snam S.p.A., MRC Global, CRC Evans, NOV Inc., General Electric Company, PT Pertamina Gas Negara Tbk.
Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Segments
● By Equipment: Pipeline, Valves, Compressor Station, Metering Skids
● By Operation: Transmission, Distribution
● By Application: On-Shore, Off-Shore
● By End user: Commercial, Residential
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Gas pipeline infrastructure refers to the pipelines that collect, move, and distribute gas from producing wells to end-use consumers. It also includes transportation-related buildings, such as compressor and metering stations, pipelines, and gas processing facilities.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
