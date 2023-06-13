AMF deploys power bank rental service at hospitals, partners with insurtech company

VIETNAM, June 13 -

HCM CITY — Asia Media Facade Co., Ltd (AMF) has introduced its Sacnhanh, an automatic power bank rental service, at hospitals, aiming to provide convenience for patients and their relatives.

The service allows users to charge their phones on the go and return the power banks to any charging station.

The rental process is fully automated through an application and user-friendly, and takes only a few seconds for customers to acquire portable chargers.

To utilize the service, customers must download the Sacnhanh app, register using their cell phone number, add a payment method, and locate the nearest charging station through the app.

By scanning the QR code on the charging station, customers can access the power banks.

Once they finish using them, they can return them to any power bank station and pay the rental fee.

The power banks provided are equipped with certifications such as MFI (Made for iPhone), CE, FCC, ROHS, and UN, have fast charging technology and have charging cables compatible with all phone models available on the market.

At the launch of the service in HCM City, the company said that the service is also meant to improve overall satisfaction with hospitals and help reduce harmful electronic waste.

AMF initially introduced Sacnhanh, a tech-based battery rental service, in 2018, targeting the advertising industry and smartphone users.

The company has collaborated with Lotte Cinema and Samsung to implement the service across all 45 of the former’s theatres in the country.

It has formed partnerships with universities, airports and shopping malls to place charging stations.

At the inaugural ceremony, AMF also signed an agreement with Bao Hiem 365 Insurtech JSC (TST 365) to integrate insurance products into the platform to bring protection to customers at anytime and anywhere. — VNS