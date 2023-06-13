Viettel celebrates five years doing business in Myanmar

VIETNAM, June 13 - HÀ NỘI — Celebrating five years of business in Myanmar, Mytel, a brand of Viettel Group in Myanmar, is the leading operator in terms of market share and service quality in this country.

The total accumulated revenue in the five years of Mytel reached more than US$2 billion, which is the market with the highest service revenue of Viettel last year.

Currently, Mytel leads the mobile service market share with 13 million customers.

It is the operator with the largest and best 4G coverage in Myanmar with an area of ​​nearly 90 per cent of the population.

Mytel has helped increase the share of high-speed mobile users in Myanmar from 16 per cent to 88 per cent; at 40 per cent lower cost than before.

Along with telecommunications coverage efforts, Mytel has built a comprehensive digital ecosystem, including digital infrastructure, digital finance, digital content, digital solutions and cybersecurity.

Mytel has also contributed more than $6 million to social activities, sponsored fiber-optic Internet for more than 630 schools.

"Entering the sixth year of doing business in Myanmar, Mytel would continue to support people through investing in technology so that each family and business here could develop sustainably, for the benefit of the people and country of Myanmar," said Nguyễn Tiến Dũng, General Director of Mytel.

Myanmar is the 10th market and the market with the largest scale and the largest population in all markets where Viettel has invested.

Mytel was the first mobile operator to launch 5G technology in Myanmar in August 2019. — VNS