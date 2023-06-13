Titanium Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Titanium Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Titanium Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s titanium market forecast, the titanium market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 32.40 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global titanium industry is due to the increasing use of titanium metal in the aerospace industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest titanium market share. Major titanium companies include ATI Metals, Cristal Global, CRS Holdings Inc., Nippon Steel Corporation, Osaka Titanium Technologies Co. Ltd.

Titanium Market Segments

● By Type: Industrial Grade, Medical Grade

● By Product Type: Titanium Concentrate, Titanium Tetrachloride, Titanium Sponge, Ferrotitanium, Titanium Pigment, Other Products

● By Application: Paints And Coatings, Aerospace And Defense, Chemicals, Electric Power, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Titanium is a lustrous, silver-gray metal that is highly resistant to corrosion, with low density, and strong and lightweight. Titanium is used in a variety of industries including power generation, utilities, automotive, and healthcare, due to its excellent strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to extreme temperatures and chemicals.

