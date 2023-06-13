Compressed Natural Gas Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Compressed Natural Gas Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Compressed Natural Gas Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s compressed natural gas market forecast, the compressed natural gas market size is predicted to reach a value of $269.99 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global compressed natural gas industry is due to the rise in the number of CNG-powered vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest compressed natural gas market share. Major compressed natural gas market include Chevron Corporation, Shell Plc., J-W Power Company, The Phillips 66 Company, Trillium Energy, NeoGas Inc.

Compressed Natural Gas Market Segments

● By Type: Non-Associated Gas, Associated Gas, Unconventional Sources

● By Product Type: Dedicated Fuel, Bi-Fuel, Dual Fuel

● By Application: Light Passenger Vehicles, Medium or Heavy Duty Vehicles, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Compressed natural gas refers to a mixture of hydrocarbon gases and vapors that is predominantly made up of compressed methane in gaseous form for use as a fuel to power automobiles. Compressed natural gas is employed in a variety of light-, medium-, and heavy-duty uses to achieve almost the same fuel efficiency as normal gasoline.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Compressed Natural Gas Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Compressed Natural Gas Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

