Pet Food Ingredient Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Pet Food Ingredient Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Pet Food Ingredient Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Pet Food Ingredient Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s pet food ingredient market forecast, the pet food ingredient market size is predicted to reach a value of $40.98 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global pet food ingredient industry is due to the increasing pet adoption rates. North America region is expected to hold the largest pet food ingredient market share. Major pet food ingredient companies include BASF SE, Darling Ingredients Inc., Cargill Inc., DSM Nutritional Products AG, Omega Protein Corporation.

Pet Food Ingredient Market Segments

● By Ingredient: Meat And Meat Products, Cereals, Vegetable And Fruits, Fats, Additives

● By Form: Dry, Wet

● By Nature: Organic, Inorganic

● By Source: Animal-Based, Plant Derivatives, Synthetic

● By Pet: Dogs, Cats, Fish, Other Pets

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pet food ingredients refer to components added to pet food products to increase their nutritional value and help pets satisfy their needs for proteins, carbs, fatty oils, vitamins, minerals, and other nutritional and energy sources.

