Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Chronic Lower Back Pain Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Chronic Lower Back Pain Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s chronic lower back pain market forecast, the chronic lower back pain market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 8.79 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.7 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global chronic lower back pain industry is due to the growth in the geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest chronic lower back pain market share. Major chronic lower back pain market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Sanofi S.A., Endo Pharmaceuticals Plc., Merck Corporation.
Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Segments
● By Type of Pain: Diskogenic Pain, Lumbar Spinal Stenosis, Sacroiliac Pain, Facet-Joint Pain, Radicular Pain, Muscular Pain, Other Types Of Pain
● By Diagnosis: Clinical History, Physical Examination, Imaging Guidelines, Assessment of Pain
● By End-User: Hospitals, Orthopaedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Other End-Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Chronic low back pain (CLBP) refers to a pain that persists for 12 weeks or more despite the treatment of the underlying cause of acute low back pain or the initial injury. Chronic low back pain is the major cause of disability and psychological issues such as stress, depression, and/or anxiety.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
