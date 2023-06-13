Derby Barracks / Obstruction of Justice, VCOR, Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5002766

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/11/2023 1754 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dry Pond Road Glover VT

VIOLATION: Obstruction of Justice, Violation of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Riley Tetreault

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VICTIM: Colby Tetreault

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police Derby barracks received a complaint that Riley Tetreault was in violation of his conditions of release and unlawfully trespassing at the residence of Colby Tetreault in Glover, VT. Further investigation revealed that Riley Tetreault attempted to interfere with Colby Tetreault as a witness in a previously reported criminal case.

On 06/12/2023 Riley Tetreault was located at a residence in Lowell and taken into custody without incident. Riley Tetreault was transported to the Derby barracks for processing and then held on $1500 bail and conditions of release imposed by the Court. Riley Tetreault was cited to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 06/13/2023 at 12:30PM to answer to charges of Obstruction of Justice, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Unlawful Trespass.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/13/2023 12:30PM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1500

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov