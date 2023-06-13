Derby Barracks / Obstruction of Justice, VCOR, Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5002766
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/11/2023 1754 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dry Pond Road Glover VT
VIOLATION: Obstruction of Justice, Violation of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Riley Tetreault
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
VICTIM: Colby Tetreault
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police Derby barracks received a complaint that Riley Tetreault was in violation of his conditions of release and unlawfully trespassing at the residence of Colby Tetreault in Glover, VT. Further investigation revealed that Riley Tetreault attempted to interfere with Colby Tetreault as a witness in a previously reported criminal case.
On 06/12/2023 Riley Tetreault was located at a residence in Lowell and taken into custody without incident. Riley Tetreault was transported to the Derby barracks for processing and then held on $1500 bail and conditions of release imposed by the Court. Riley Tetreault was cited to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 06/13/2023 at 12:30PM to answer to charges of Obstruction of Justice, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Unlawful Trespass.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/13/2023 12:30PM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1500
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881