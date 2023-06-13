Instant Noodles Market Size Expected To Reach $71 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Instant Noodles Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Instant Noodles Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s instant noodles market forecast, the instant noodles market size is predicted to reach a value of $71.83 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.53% through the forecast period.
The rising demand for ready-to-eat food products is expected to propel the instant noodles market demand in the coming future. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest instant noodles market share. Major players in the market include Nestlé S.A., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Nissin Foods Products Co., Hebei Hualong Noodle Group Changchun Food Co. Ltd., Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT, Master Kong Chongqing Convenience Food Co. Ltd., Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company.
Instant Noodles Market Segmentation
1) By Type: Fried Noodles, Non-Fried Noodles
2) By Packaging: Packets, Cups
3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels
These type of noodles are a type of noodle that is sold in a pre-cooked and dried block, often with added flavoring powder and seasoning oil. These noodles are typically made using wheat flour that has been finely ground and combined with a mixture of alkaline salts to give them their distinctive texture and flavor. Instant noodles are used to reduce the cooking time of traditional noodles.
