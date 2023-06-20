From Virtual to Tokyo: EBIAS Cyber Studio's Music Education Revolution
EBIAS Music Cyber Studio: Delivering comprehensive and immersive online music production courses, available to artists and producers anytime, anywhere.
EBIAS Cyber Studio: Blending Virtual Learning with Tokyo / HongKong's Music Scene.”TOKYO, JAPAN, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EBIAS Music Cyber Studio is pioneering a new wave in music education, offering a unique blend of immersive music production courses, and exciting real-world studio experiences in Tokyo Japan or HongKong!
— James Ting (Music Producer)
As technology reshapes the way we learn, we're dedicated to empowering aspiring artists and producers of all skill levels to transform their musical dreams into reality.
Our extensive course catalogue caters to everyone - from beginners stepping into the world of music production for the first time, to experienced learners seeking to hone their skills. Our courses are tailored to your needs - whether you're interested in grasping the basics, perfecting advanced production techniques, or producing your own music album, we've got you covered. The crown jewels of our curriculum are the Songwriting & Production Mastercourse and the Electronic Music Production Mastercourse, each providing a comprehensive 100 hours of cutting-edge education.
In addition to our immersive virtual learning environment, we're excited to offer an exclusive opportunity for our students - a chance to learn at the state-of-the-art studio in Tokyo, Japan or Hong Kong. The hybrid experience will provide students with first-hand insights into the music industry, allowing them to apply what they've learned in a professional studio setting. This blend of virtual learning and real-world experience sets EBIAS Music apart in the realm of music education.
To ensure our students stay ahead of the curve, we also offer short courses on popular music software, including Logic Pro X and Ableton Live, as well as a DJ techniques crash course. Our mission is to equip our students with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the fast-paced music industry.
In celebration of our innovative platform launch, we're excited to present an exceptional offer. Enroll in any of our personalized one-on-one courses and receive an exclusive 10% discount on the course fee, under the guidance of award-winning music arranger, producer, and certified "Logic Pro Trainer" James Ting.
As we delve into the potential of Music, VR, and AR technologies, including advancements like Apple Vision Pro, we're driven to weave these innovations into our Ebias Cyber Studio. Our focus is on offering immersive entertainment and interactive education to our students and audience, using these technologies to take music education to new levels.
Join the EBIAS Music community today, and immerse yourself in the EBIAS Cyber Studio, a learning environment that transcends traditional classroom boundaries.
Visit our website at https://ebiasmusic.com/ to begin your musical journey."
