Healthcare Packaging Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Healthcare Packaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers healthcare packaging market analysis and every facet of the healthcare packaging market research. As per TBRC’s healthcare packaging market forecast, the healthcare packaging market size is predicted to reach a value of $145.18 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.47% through the forecast period.

The growth of the pharmaceutical business is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest healthcare packaging market share. Major healthcare packaging market leaders include Gerresheimer AG, Winpak Ltd., Amcor plc, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, CCL Industries Inc, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Dunmore Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Schott AG, Shandong Medicinal Glass Co. Ltd., Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Mondi Group., Ball Corporation.

Healthcare Packaging Market Segments

1) By Product: Bottles And Containers, Vials And Ampoules, Cartridges And Syringes, Pouches And Bags, Blister Packs, Tubes, Paper Board Boxes, Caps And Closures, Labels, Other Products

2) By Packaging Format: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging

3) By Material Type: Glass, Plastic, Metal, Paper And Paperboard

4) By Drug Delivery Mode: Oral, Injectable, Dermal And Topical, Inhalable, Other Drug Delivery Modes

5) By End-User: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices

This type of packaging refers to a process used to package medications, equipment, and other pharmaceutical supplies. It is done to protect and store medical supplies from physical harm, biological contamination, and negative external consequences. This type of packaging serves a number of crucial functions, but its main function is to safeguard packaged drugs or health products.

