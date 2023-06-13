Global Jet Fuel Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Jet Fuel Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Jet Fuel Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s jet fuel market forecast, the jet fuel market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 236.15 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate o 4.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global jet fuel industry is due to the surge in passengers. North America region is expected to hold the largest jet fuel market share. Major jet fuel market companies include Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP Plc., Chevron Corporation, Valero Marketing and Supply, Shell Plc., TotalEnergies SE.

Jet Fuel Market Segments

●By Fuel Type: Conventional Fuel-Air Turbine Fuel, Avgas, Sustainable Fuel-Biofuel, Power-To-Liquid, Gas-To-Liquid

●By Fuel Grade: Jet A, Jet A1, Jet B, TS-1

●By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

●By Application: Commercial, Defense, General Aviation, Private

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Jet fuel is one of the important petroleum products produced from crude oil and processed in petroleum refineries. Jet fuel is mainly used in the transportation sector. Specifically, jet fuel is used in aircraft. The same jet fuel, of lower quality, is sold as kerosene for non-aircraft purposes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Jet Fuel Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Jet Fuel Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

