Methane Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 13, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Methane Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s methane market forecast, the methane market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 152.33 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.3 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global methane industry is due to the increasing demand in the automotive industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest methane market share. Major methane companies include BP Plc., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, IGas Energy Plc., Black Diamond Energy Inc., China National Petroleum Corporation.
● By Source: Natural, Synthetic
● By Production Method: Fermentation, Gasification
● By Application: Fuel, Natural Gas, Chemical Feedstock, Liquified Natural Gas, Liquid-Methane Rocket Fuel, Power Generation, Residential, Other Applications
● By End Users: Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Electrical, Chemical, Other End Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Methane refers to a flammable, colorless, odorless, compressed gas with few contaminants that can be used alone or as a component in gas mixes for a range of applications such as power generation, antifreeze ingredients in industries, sanitizing products, and others. It is a hydrocarbon and a primary component of natural gas.
The Table Of Content For The Methane Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Methane Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Methane Market Size And Growth Rate
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
