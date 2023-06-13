Penelope Bourdillon Explores Biblical Teachings to discover God’s lavish ‘A-Bun-Dance’
Christian Living guide book full of profound truths, which should help the reader to have a closer relationship with Jesus.
She hopes that the reader will discover spiritual abundance through this book. She passionately wants not only to spread the Word of God, but also to encourage people to enjoy reading the Bible.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Penelope Bourdillon offers an engaging, lighthearted yet profound guide, hoping to reveal all that God wants to share with us; through His generous blessings. She hopes that the reader will discover spiritual abundance through this book. She passionately wants not only to spread the Word of God, but also to encourage people to enjoy reading the Bible.
‘We have an unbalanced approach to health and wellbeing’ writes Dr. William Beharrel. ‘We strive for an ideal few of us will ever experience, and admonish ourselves when we fall short. In doing so, we risk neglecting the abundance of life that is present to us, within and without, in each moment. With rare humility and with the kind of insight that comes only from decades of devotion, Penelope has blessed us with this collection of scripture, poetry and wisdom, which she has woven together with her own reflections, at once honest, profound and joyful, sprinkled with a little humour in places.
‘Amongst the countless words that come your way this month, I hope you will actively seek out this particular gem, and through it, encounter the beauty and contentment that is the gift of being.’
- Dr. William Beharrell, The Fathom Trust
‘Penelope's style is delightful and unique. As I was reading what she had written I felt that I was listening to her speaking... My prayer is that it may reach many families who normally do not go to church.’
- The late Rev. Prebendary John Collins, Prebendary of St. Paul's Cathedral and former Vicar of Holy Trinity Brompton
‘Throughout my ordained ministry I have longed to get people to engage with Scripture more openly and faithfully and, above all, sensibly. Scripture requires interpretation, not wholesale, literal acceptance; it both demands and repays reflection, and it is a source upon which to draw at different times, in various circumstances. Properly and faithfully handled, inquiringly understood, and lovingly absorbed, it will afford great nourishment and deep comfort. I commend this book as a welcome effort designed to encourage engagement, discovery and comfort.’
-The Most Reverend John Davies, sometime Archbishop of Wales and Bishop of Swansea and Brecon.
About the Author
Penelope Bourdillon lives in Powys, in a beautiful and remote valley, in a converted barn that was formerly used for people to come to stay and find peace in the hills of mid Wales. She has been interviewed on America Tonight Radio by Kate Delaney; also by Dr. Angela Chester for Daily Spark and by Suzanne Lynn Cheesman. She has recently been interviewed by Logan Crawford for his TV show.
