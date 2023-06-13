Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,294 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,149 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the passing of Senator Biazon

PHILIPPINES, June 13 - Press Release
June 12, 2023

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE PASSING OF SENATOR BIAZON

I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Senator Rodolfo "Pong" Biazon, a true patriot and a remarkable public servant whom I look up to and admire. Senator Biazon and I both served side by side during the 16th Congress and it was during that time that I had the opportunity to work closely with him on various bills including the restoration of the Basic Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC). Alongside each other, we both advocated for issues that advanced education, energy, consumer protection, and disaster response and management.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Senator Biazon during this difficult time. May they find solace in the knowledge that his legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations of leaders in our nation.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the passing of Senator Biazon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more