NA Chair stresses importance of elevating legislative system

VIETNAM, June 13 -

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ yesterday emphasised the importance of carefully considering and incorporating all opinions to elevate the legislative system to the highest standard.

He made the remarks in his opening speech at the session of the NA Standing Committee to review, amend, and improve draft laws and resolutions passed in the second session of the NA’s fifth plenary session yesterday.

Huệ acknowledged that the 15th NA had concluded the first session of the fifth plenary session within 17 days. In the upcoming second session, the NA will focus on voting on the approval of various draft laws and resolutions.

Starting on Monday, the NA Standing Committee will hold meetings to gather feedback on the draft laws and resolutions to be considered and approved in the second session.

The committee is expected to give opinions on eight draft laws, including six draft laws that had been reviewed by the NA during the fourth session and two more draft laws to be passed. Furthermore, it will also provide opinions on nine draft resolutions.

Huệ emphasised that the process of reviewing and amending draft laws should strictly adhere to the procedures and principles stipulated in the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents. Only thoroughly prepared, proper, clear and urgent content should be included in the laws.

He highlighted the need to ensure transparency and resolute efforts to combat corruption and negative phenomena, and the insertion of group interests or policy manipulation in the process of improving the institutional framework and building the legal system.

According to the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents, the committee will take responsibility during the process of reviewing and amending draft laws. Once the committee reaches a consensus, it will propose a plan to seek opinions from relevant agencies.

Huệ said the division of the session into two periods was to allow sufficient time for reviewing and amending draft laws and stressed the need to carry out the work as soon as possible.

He highly appreciated the efforts and close and positive collaboration between the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs, the NA committees with the relevant agencies, and urged them to continue their efforts to enhance the quality of their work.

According to the working agenda, the committee will provide opinions on several major issues regarding the following draft laws: the amended Law on Procurement; the amended Law on Prices; the amended Law on Cooperatives; the amended Law on Protection of Consumer Rights; Civil Defence Law; amendments to certain provisions of the Law on People's Police; Amendments to certain provisions of the Law on Entry and Exit of Vietnamese citizens and the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Việt Nam; and the amended E-Transactions Law.

In addition, the committee will also provide opinions on the draft resolution on the allocation of funds and capital levels for tasks and projects under the economic recovery programme; adjustment and supplementation of the mid-term public investment plan of the central budget for the period of 2021-2025 and allocation of the central budget investment plan for 2023 of the national target programme.

Opinions will be given on the resolution on the investment transportation project from National Highway 27C to Provincial Road ĐT.656 in Khánh Hoà Province, which connects with Lâm Đồng and Ninh Thuận provinces; and the draft resolution on the results of specialised supervision on mobilisation, management and use of resources for COVID-19 prevention and control, and implementation of policies and laws on grassroots health and preventive medicine.

The committee will work on major issues of the NA’s draft resolution on piloting certain special policy mechanisms for the development of HCM City and resolution on approving the State budget settlement for 2021.

Moreover, it will also provide opinions on the draft resolution on confidence voting for high-ranking positions cast by NA or People's Council; the draft general resolution of the Session, including content on reducing value-added tax, adjusting the investment policy for the Ka Pet reservoir, and supplementary capital injection for the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development; the resolution on questioning and answering questions and the resolution on the establishment of specialised supervisory delegations of the NA in 2024.

Also on Monday, Chairman of the Finance-Budget Committee Lê Quang Mạnh reported on several major issues regarding the amended Law on Procurement and Law on Prices.

Many NA delegates continued to provide opinions on provisions and regulations regarding procurement in the healthcare sector, such as centralised procurement for rare drugs, drugs needed in small quantities, specific provisions in cases where the Minister of Health issues a list of centrally procured items, and regulations on selecting contractors for supplying chemicals and medical equipment.

Regarding the selection of investors in special cases, some opinions suggested not specifying the selection of investors in such cases. However, others believed that the application of special mechanisms for investor selection was necessary to meet the requirements of projects that had unpredictable defence and security needs in the future.

In response to this matter, the committee proposed the need for a comprehensive review of the provisions. It recommended clarifying two aspects of the Law on Procurement, which ensured the maximum benefit for the invited bidders and a healthy, competitive, transparent business environment.

Regarding State management, it proposed to design the unified State management of procurement under the Government, with the Ministry of Planning and Investment as the lead agency and other relevant ministries implementing their respective functions and tasks.

During Monday’s session, the committee also provided opinions on several major issues regarding the amended Law on Prices. — VNS