Greetings extended to Russian leaders on National Day

HÀ NỘI — State President Võ Văn Thưởng and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday extended greetings to their Russian counterparts, President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, on the occasion of Russian National Day (June 12).

The same day, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ sent greetings to Valentina Matvienko and Vyacheslav Volodin who are Speaker of the Federal Council and Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federal Assembly.

Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn also cabled his greetings to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. — VNS