June 13, 2023 Tulfo visits OFWs in Dubai Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo recently visited Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to personally check on the condition and see the situation of Overseas Filipino Workers in said city which is one of the most popular destinations of OFWs in Asia. Tulfo, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, was joined by Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Usec. Hans Cacdac, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Arnel Ignacio, Ambassador Ferdinand Ver, and Philippine Consul General Renator Duenas Jr. in his four-day visit in Dubai from June 6-9. The Senator from Isabela and Davao kicked off his Dubai visit by celebrating Migrant Workers' Day on June 7 with several Filipinos there, including three Filipino OFW-turned businessowners namely Maria Emma Lizano, Olive Samson, and Melinda Nulla. He is proud that they now own a famous Filipino restaurant in Waterfront, Dubai called PALUTO. On same day, Tulfo was also invited as guest of honor in the basketball competition of seafarers' league, wherein he promised them to continue fighting for and pushing for the swift passage into law of the Magna Carta of Seafarers Bill which is now on its second reading at the Senate. He then visited Migrant Workers Repatriation Center in Al Qusais 3, Dubai the following day where he was joined by Cacdac, Ignacio, Consul General Renato Dueñas and Labor Attache John Rio Bautista, among others. In said visit, Tulfo inspected the center's facilities and noticed that there are some things that could be improved and added in the shelter, including the construction of a dressing room and locker for OFWs and removal of a CCTV installed in the isolation room to ensure their privacy. Sen. Idol likewise proposed for an additional cooling fan in the shelter's dining area which tends to get very hot especially when migrant workers eat together, as well as one more toilet and shower areas to avoid long bathroom lines because the shelter only has two small bathroom to date. He also pointed out the need for a washing machine and dryer in the shelter so migrant workers will not have difficulty washing and drying their clothes. "Ang mga kababayan natin na napunta sa shelter ay nakaranas ng matinding krisis tulad ng pagmamalupit at pananakit kaya nararapat lamang na pagdating sa shelter, sila ay maalagaan ng maayos at mabigyan ng komportableng pansamantalang tahanan," he said. Ultimately, Tulfo praised OWWA, DMW, and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) for their initiatives and efforts to improve the service to nearly one million Filipinos in Dubai and promised to fight for their budget increase in the next budget hearing. On his last day in Dubai, Tulfo attended as guest of honor in Pre-Independence Day celebration and OFW Cultural Night held at the Migrant Worker's Office which showcased the talents of the OFWs in the UAE and commemorated the Filipino culture through dancing, singing food and arts. Tulfo, binisita ang OFWs sa Dubai Bumisita si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo sa Dubai mula Hunyo 6-9 upang kumustahin at dalawin ang mga OFW doon. Kasama ni Tulfong bumisita sina Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Usec. Hans Cacdac, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Arnel Ignacio, Ambassador Ferdinand Ver, at Philippine Consul General Renator Duenas Jr. Noong Hunyo 7, ipinagdiwang ni Sen. Idol, na Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, ang Migrant Workers' Day kasama ang ilang OFW na naging negosyante sa Dubai. Proud si Tulfo na sina Maria Emma Lizano, Olive Samson, at Melinda Nulla ay nagmamayari na ngayon ng isang sikat na Filipino restaurant sa Waterfront, Dubai na tinatawag na PALUTO. Sa isang baskbetball competition ng liga ng mga seafarer naman kung saan inimbitahin si Tulfo bilang panauhing pandangal, ipinangako niyang ipaglalaban niya hanggang sa maipasa ang Magna Carta of Seafarers na ngayon ay nasa second reading na sa Senado. Sa sunod na araw, binisita naman ni Tulfo ang Migrant Workers Repatriation Center sa Al Qusais 3, Dubai. Nadatnan ni Tulfo dito ang ilang mga OFW na nasa shelter at sumasailalim sa jewelry making bilang skills training na binibigay ng OWWA. Ito ay paghahanda sa kanilang pagbalik sa Pilipinas upang magkaroon ng bagong panimula. Sinilip din ni Sen. Idol ang pasilidad ng shelter at dito, mayroon siyang mga napuna at nagbigay ng mga suhestiyon. Kanyang inirekomenda na magkaroon ng dressing room at sariling locker ang bawat OFW na nasa shelter nang sa gayon ay meron silang privacy sa kanilang mga gamit. Kanya ring ipinatatanggal ang isang CCTV sa isang sulok ng isolation room para sa privacy. Sinabi rin niya na sana ay magdagdag ng cooling fan sa dining area dahil sobrang init at kapag magkasabay-sabay kumain ang lahat, halos hindi na sila makakahinga. Napansin niya ang dalawang maliit na banyo at naroon na ang toilet bowl at paliguan na kailangang gamitan pa ng timba at tabo kaya kanyang iminungkahi na sana ay palitan ito ng shower. Dagdag pa niya na kung maaari ay maglagay ng isa pang toilet and shower para hindi magkaroon ng mahabang pilahan. Inirekomenda rin ni Sen. Idol na maglagay din ng maayos na paglalabhan at sampayan ng kanilang mga damit o mas maganda pa, kung magprovide na lamang ng washing machine at dryer para mas kunbinyente. "Ang mga kababayan natin na napunta sa shelter ay nakaranas ng matinding krisis tulad ng pagmamalupit at pananakit kaya nararapat lamang na pagdating sa shelter, sila ay maalagaan ng maayos at mabigyan ng komportableng pansamantalang tahanan," saad niya. Sa pangkalahatan, pinuri ni Tulfo ang OWWA, DMW, at DFA dahil sa kanilang mga inisyatibo at pagsisikap para mapaganda ang serbisyo sa halos isang milyong Pilipino sa Dubai. Nangako rin si Tulfo sa DMW at OWWA na sa susunod na budget hearing ay ipaglalaban niya na madagdagan ang kanilang pondo para sa kapakanan ng binansagan nating mga makabagong bayani. 