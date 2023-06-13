Đắk Lắk gun attacks: 39 detained, funeral held for dead police officers

VIETNAM, June 13 - HÀ NỘI — An additional 10 suspects were arrested on the night of June 12 in connection with the fatal gun attacks at People's Committees' headquarters.

The armed suspects entered the HQ of the People’s Committees of Ea Tiêu and Ea Ktur communes, including the communes’ police stations, in Cu Kuin District of the Central Highlands Province of Đắk Lắk, said Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Tô Ân Xô.

Xô said that as of June 13 morning, the total number of detained suspects had increased to 39, including two turning themselves in.

Agencies are hunting for the remaining suspects, he said, adding that Đắk Lắk police are calling on offenders to give themselves up early to receive leniency.

The police have also seized a number of military weapons, including CKC rifles.

According to the Đắk Lắk Department of Public Security, the attacks took place on early June 11 morning, killing and injuring a number of communal police officers, communal cadres, and civilians.

On June 12, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang signed a decision on granting certificates in recognition of the merit rendered to the Fatherland to six martyrs, including four of the Ministry of Public Security and two of Đắk Lắk Province, who sacrificed their lives in the attacks.

On June 13, a funeral was held for the martyrs, during which the certificates in recognition of their merit rendered to the Fatherland were granted to them. A delegation from the Đắk Lắk People’s Committee and Public Security Department came to pay homage to the martyrs.

Earlier, Deputy PM Quang visited victims of the gun attacks and their families. Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Lương Tam Quang also led a delegation to visit the families of the four communal police officers, while Minister of Public Security General Tô Lâm also sent wreaths to pay tribute to them, and extended his deepest sympathy to their families.

Gen. Lâm signed a decision to posthumously promote the ranks of the four police officers dying in the attacks and give assistance to the families of the dead officers and the injured ones. — VNS