Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends & Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market forecast, the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.04 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.52% through the forecast period.
The rise in the prevalence of cases of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market share. Major single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market leaders include GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Bruker Corporation, Digirad Corporation, Mediso Ltd., DDD-Diagnostic A/S, Bracco Diagnostic Imaging.
Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market Segments
1) By Type: Hybrid SPECT Systems, Standalone SPECT Systems
2) By Type Of Radioisotopes: Tc-99m, Ra-223, Ga-67, I-123, Other Radioisotopes
3) By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Other Applications
4) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End User
This type of emission computed tomography (SPECT) is a medical imaging technique that uses radioactive tracers and gamma rays to produce 3D images of internal organs and tissues. The tracer can be detected by a gamma camera by emitting gamma rays, allowing for non-invasive and detailed imaging of a patient's internal structure.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
