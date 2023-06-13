Encourages Disabled Community with YouTube Channel Starting Sept 2023
Columbus, OH – As a forward-thinking advocate for people with disabilities, Nicole Carter is proud to announce the recent launching of her new YouTube channel, Unlimited Possibilities for All Disabilities, https://www.youtube.com/upfad.
Ms. Carter knows all too well the struggles that families go through that have a special needs loved one. As the mother of a son with Autism, she empathizes with others that face the same societal challenges that she goes through on a regular basis. Also, as a veteran who is partially disabled, she feels a deep connection to those wounded soldiers who have proudly served their country.
This step of faith, in creating her YouTube channel, reflects a need to have greater exposure to the unique needs of the underserved community. This new media platform will assist in bridging the gap so that disabled men, women, and children can find out about numerous functions that are tailored made for them.
The UPFAD YouTube channel is a safe place for families with members who have disabilities to unite, be inspired and encouraged under one common thread. Nicole is taking a lighthearted approach in the structuring of this project including sharing suggestions for fun activities for all. There will be a weekly "time to read" session with little Stephen who has Autism and a segment, "Is it accessible" which designates different places that are wheelchair accessible.
UPFAD channel promises to be a resource hub for information about events and ideas that highlight the disabled community and their families including the annual All Disabilities Festival in downtown Columbus, Ohio. Visionary and Founder Nicole state, “My goal is to get information to the parents of children, teens, and adults with disabilities.”
About: Entrepreneur, Nicole Carter created UPFAD (Unlimited Possibilities for All Disabilities) to provide arts and entertainment opportunities for all people with disabilities. The focus is to share and uncover the talents, skills, and competencies of those with disabilities. Over the years UPFAD has shown itself to be the leader of the pack in producing and creating sports and entertainment opportunities for the disability community and in celebrating their importance in society.
Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities is a social enterprise that focuses on hiring and staffing events. They help raise money for 501c3 organizations and other organizations that focus on children, adults, seniors, and veterans with disabilities by creating events and donating to those organizations. According to CEO Nicole, “We create a demand for talented disabled individuals on major media platforms and ensure that they thrive on these platforms.”
For more information, please contact: Nicole Carter at UPFAD1@gmail.com or Phone: 614-407-9279 or visit Website: www.UPFAD.org
