PNA FISHERIES MINISTERS TO VISIT NORO TUNA TOWN

 

Honiara, 12th June 2023: Solomon Islands Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources Honourable Nestor Giro is leading a high-level delegation of Fisheries Ministers of the Parties to the Nauru Agreement (PNA) on a one-day visit to the Tuna of Town of Noro in the Western Province on Tuesday 13th June 2023.

The PNA Fisheries Ministers are in the country this week for the 18th Annual Ministerial Meeting which commenced in Honiara on Monday 12th June 2023 on the Theme “Sustainable tuna fisheries for our economic growth and development”.

The high-level Ministerial visit coincides with the opening of the World Tuna Day celebrations and the 50th Anniversary of Soltuna and NFD.

The visit provides a unique opportunity for the PNA Fisheries Ministers to join in the 50th Anniversary Celebrations and to visit the Soltuna-NFD Tuna processing facility in Noro.

PNA Fisheries officials have been holding successive meetings since March this year in preparation for the 18th PNA Annual Ministerial Meeting scheduled for Thursday 15th June.

PNA countries are the Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu and Tokelau with its Headquarter in Majuro, Marshall Islands. ENDS///

-MFMR Press

