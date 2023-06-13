Solomon Islands- Saudi Arabia engage in Tourism dialogue.

The Governments of Solomon Islands and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have engaged in a bilateral dialogue specifically on Tourism sector.

The Minister of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Ahmed ALKHATEEB and Solomon Islands delegation led by Prime Minister, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare welcomed the fact that both countries share deep interests in the broad subject of tourism- a development game changer.

Saudi Arabia is rich in heritage and history. The country is home to hundreds of historical sites and old cities.

Solomon Islands can benefit a lot from Saudi Arabia’s investment programs to further develop the country’s (i) transport sector (ii) hotels and restaurants infrastructure, (iii) renewable energy power generation and water desalination plants and (iv) other supporting services, infrastructure and robust policy and regulatory framework.

The Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last night also treated Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare and his delegation to an official dinner marking the climax of the high level exploratory visit.

Host, Tourism Minister, His Excellency Ahmed ALKHATEEB assured PM Sogavare, this is the first of many more official trips that will eventually reap abundant positive outcomes for both countries.

Both leaders also exchanged views on the broad outcomes of the overall visit.

Apart from Tourism, other areas Solomon Islands can benefit from include; Energy sector (fossil fuel and renewable), Minerals and mines sector, Health services, Education Services, Climate action partnership, Sports development partnership, Financing for development partnership and Short-term technical assistance.

The establishment of a Framework for Development Cooperation and Partnership between Solomon Islands and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was briefly discussed.

Overall, the Prime Minister and his delegation consisting of senior government Ministers- Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele, Minister of Finance and Treasury, Hon. Harry Kuma, Minister of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification Hon. Bradley Tovosia and the Minister of National Planning and Development Coordination, Hon. Rexon Ramofafia held successful high-level consultations with the Saudi Government, Climate Envoy, Executives of the Saudi Fund for Development, the Executives of the Red Sea Global project and also held a round table meeting with representatives of 21 private companies (co-chaired by Prime Minister Sogavare).

The Prime Minister’s high level introductory trip was on the invitation of the Minister of Tourism and Head of Saudi Fund for Development, a fully funded trip.

The Prime Minister’s delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is due back in the country on Wednesday 14th June. Ends///.

PM Hon. M. Sogavare presenting a traditional gift to HE Ahmed ALKHATEEB

HE Ahmed ALKHATEEB welcoming members of the PM delegation to the bilateral.

HE Ahmed ALKHATEEB presenting gifts to PM Hon. Manasseh and Madam Sogavare.

-PM Press Sec