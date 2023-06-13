Solomon Islands pursues co-prosperity opportunities with the League of Arab States

The Second Ministerial Meeting between the League of Arab States and the Pacific Small Island Developing States was convened in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 12th June 2023.

Hon. Jeremiah Manele, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade led Solomon Islands participation in the Ministerial Meeting which was convened under the chairmanship of His Highness Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the meeting’s host, in the company of His Excellency, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit Secretary General of the League of Arab States.

The meeting was held to enhance developing cooperation dimensions between the Arab Countries and the Pacific Small Island Developing States on regional and international issues of mutual interest and considered several challenges that face the two regions and the world.

The Pacific Small Island Developing States Chairperson Hon. Gustav Aitaro, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Palau, in his statement on behalf of the Pacific Small Island Developing States highlighted that the Pacific is at the frontline of many challenges with emphasis on climate change.

Hon. Jeremiah Manele, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade in his statement called for deeper economic engagement amidst the toxic mix of global crisis. He further called for partnerships to support safe island infrastructure and economic ecosystems to support those most vulnerable impacted by climate change, to implement low emission development strategy, meaningful participation in carbon offsetting programmes and in exploring opportunities for economic investment.

The Riyadh Declaration as outcome of the Ministerial Meeting underlined support for initiatives aiming at achieving sustainable development, reduction of poverty and leave no one behind. These include in the areas of economic development, climate change, environmental pollution, crises, security, and South-South cooperation. End//

-PM Press Sec