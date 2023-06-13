Author Barbara Lucas Inspires Children with Empowering Anti-Bullying Books
Barbara Lucas focuses on creating unique children's books tackling bullying and promoting self-esteem.BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbara Lucas, a dedicated wife, loving mother of four, and a survivor of childhood bullying, is on a mission to stand against bullying and violence among today's youth. Through her creative storytelling and heartfelt messages, Barbara hopes to inspire children with her amazing collection of children's books. She proudly announces the release of three powerful titles: "The Beauties Bullying Adventure," "The Beauties Self-Esteem (Workbook)," and "The Beauties Bullying Adventure (Coloring Book), which is soon to be released."
Released on May 27, 2023, "The Beauties Bullying Adventure," which is a 5-star book, follows the exciting journey of three triplet sisters who can teleport worldwide. Guided by Serenity, a heart-shaped figure, the Beauties are assigned missions to combat mental bullying among youth. With their unique superpowers, the Beauties spread hope, faith, and love, which are also their names. Through their adventures, they strive to improve this world by ending bullying and inspiring positive change.
"The Beauties Self-Esteem (Workbook)" is an interactive and empowering resource designed to help children understand the fundamental aspects of self-elevation. This workbook contains self-esteem worksheets that nurture and build the child's confidence in themselves. Additionally, the self-awareness worksheets enable children to develop a deeper understanding of their positive desires and feelings, empowering them to focus on personal growth and realize they can accomplish anything they set their minds.
For young readers who enjoy artistic expression, "The Beauties Bullying Adventure (Coloring Book)" offers a wonderful opportunity to engage with the characters from the original book. Filled with captivating illustrations from "The Beauties Bullying Adventure," this coloring book allows children to bring the story to life through their own creativity. It also includes various activity pages at the end, making it a delightful and educational coloring experience.
Barbara Lucas's core focus is to advocate against bullying and violence among the youth. Having personally experienced the detrimental effects of bullying and low self-esteem during her own childhood, Barbara is driven by a passion for making a positive difference in the lives of young individuals. She draws inspiration from her own journey, utilizing her gift of creativity to instill hope, resilience, and self-belief in children worldwide.
All three books, "The Beauties Bullying Adventure," "The Beauties Self-Esteem (Workbook)," and "The Beauties Bullying Adventure (Coloring Book)," are available for purchase on Amazon. Barbara invites parents, educators, and caregivers to explore this thought-provoking and engaging books to initiate conversations, promote empathy, and empower children to become advocates against bullying.
Apart from her dedication to writing, Barbara Lucas cherishes spending quality time with her family. She finds fulfillment in speaking to youth, sharing her experiences, and spreading awareness about the importance of kindness, compassion, and self-esteem. Her heartfelt stories and inspiring messages have the potential to shape a generation that stands united against bullying and violence.
Parents can visit Amazon now to purchase Barbara Lucas's inspiring children's books, including "The Beauties Bullying Adventure," "The Beauties Self-Esteem (Workbook)," and soon to be released "The Beauties Bullying Adventure (Coloring Book)." to help empower children and spread awareness about the importance of kindness and self-belief.
About the Author:
Barbara Lucas is an accomplished author and dedicated advocate for the well-being of children. She released a collection of children's books tackling bullying and promoting self-esteem, aiming to inspire today's youth. As a loving wife and mother of four wonderful children, she understands the importance of fostering a positive and nurturing environment for young minds.
To schedule an interview, email Barbara Lucas at barbara.lucas009@gmail.com
Barbara Lucas
Internal Passion Creations
Barbara.lucas009@gmail.com