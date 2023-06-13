Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1700 Block of Willard Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in the 1700 block of Willard Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 4:40 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

 

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, 28-year-old Darren Lowell West Jr. of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

 

