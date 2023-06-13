Arrest Made in Burglary Two of Establishment Offenses that occurred in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two of Establishment offenses that occurred in the First District.

In each of the below offenses, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at approximately 3:50 am, in the 1000 block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-043-688

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, at approximately 5:10 am, in the 1000 block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-071-541

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at approximately 3:11 am, in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-072-614

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, 59-year-old Kevin Brown, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

