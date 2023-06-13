Information Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) / Stolen Dog Offense: 3300 Block of 14th Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance with information regarding an armed robbery offense where a dog was stolen on Friday, June 9, 2023, in the 3300 block of 14th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 8:39 pm, the victim met with the suspect at the listed location to sell a dog. During the sale of the dog, another suspect approached the victim, brandished a handgun, and took the dog. The suspects fled the scene.

The dog is described as an 8-week-old Toy Poodle, who is pictured below:





Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###