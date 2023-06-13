Decedent Identified in Homicide: 3000 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, June 12, 2023, in the 3000 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 2:35 am, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services were on the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 43-year-old Joseph Crockett, of Upper Marlboro, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.