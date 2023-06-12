NEBRASKA, June 12 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Invites Nebraskans to Register for the 2023 Ag & Economic Development Summit, Headlined by Trev Alberts

Register for the 2023 Summit at govsummit.nebraska.gov.

LINCOLN – Governor Jim Pillen, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) encourage Nebraskans to register for the Governor’s Ag and Economic Development Summit. This year’s event will take place August 8-9, 2023, at the Younes Conference Center North in Kearney.

Registration for the Summit is now open at govsummit.nebraska.gov. Trev Alberts, Director of Athletics for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will be the keynote speaker.

“Together, we have responsibility to create great opportunities for the next generation of Nebraskans,” said Governor Pillen. “The Summit is a gathering where we can address the challenges facing our state, while strategizing how to make the most of our wealth of talent and natural resources. I invite you to join me for this year’s event. It’s a great way to build relationships with fellow Nebraskans who are shaping the future of the Good Life.”

The annual Governor’s Summit convenes economic developers and industry leaders in agriculture to discuss how to best grow Nebraska. This year, breakout sessions will cover workforce development, bio manufacturing, value-added agriculture, creative housing solutions, international trade, and much more.

“Nebraska agriculture has a reputation for producing food, feed, and fuel of the highest quality,” said NDA Director Sherry Vinton. “It’s an exciting time to be part our state’s top industry. We’re expanding broadband to every corner of the state, making rapid technological advances, and discovering innovative uses for our sustainable commodities. At the upcoming Summit, we’ll explore more ways to spur growth in ag and strengthen partnerships across industries.”

UNL Athletic Director Trev Alberts is scheduled to provide remarks during lunch. Alberts starred for the Husker football team as an All-American and played in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts. After a successful stint as a sports analyst, he returned to Nebraska to spearhead UNO athletics and guided Mavericks’ sports into Division I competition. In July 2021, Alberts was hired to direct athletics at UNL. In just two years on the job, he has distinguished himself as a champion for student-athletes and has taken bold steps to grow the Husker brand.

“We’re excited to have Trev Alberts headline the Summit to share his leadership insights and vision,” said DED Interim Director Joe Fox. “The conference is a can’t-miss networking opportunity. It’s also the best way to stay abreast of trends affecting the economic well-being of our state. We hope everyone dedicated to seeing Nebraska prosper will make plans to join us in Kearney for the Summit.”

The 2023 Summit officially kicks off on Tuesday night, August 8th, with a reception and banquet hosted by the Nebraska Diplomats. The evening event includes an awards ceremony to honor leaders, businesses, and communities who have made key contributions to the state’s economic success over the previous year.

Wednesday, August 9th, is the primary day of the Summit. It features opening and closing remarks from Governor Pillen, a keynote from Trev Alberts, and a full slate of breakout sessions—each led by a panel of subject matter experts.

To register for the Diplomat Banquet and Summit, visit govsummit.nebraska.gov. A full Summit agenda is also available through the website. For questions, contact Lori Shaal at lori.shaal@nebraska.gov or 402-471-3780.