Boost Productivity by Pairing the Spacetop with INNOCN 15A1F OLED Portable Monitor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is revolutionizing the monitor industry with its groundbreaking use of OLED technology. INNOCN has achieved a remarkable feat by harnessing the power of OLED, crafting portable monitors that surpass those of its rivals. The company has elevated the value and experience of using a monitor to unprecedented heights. INNOCN’s dedication to excellence has earned the company prestigious awards for several of its designs.
The INNOCN 15.6 inch OLED Portable Monitor 15A1F is touted as the ultimate OLED monitor for traveling and multitasking. Priced at $349.99 on Amazon US, it offers a combination of affordability and quality performance. Amazon EU can also purchase this monitor online at an affordable cost.
It has gained a reputation as the ideal monitor for pairing with the Spacetop, a new augmented reality laptop. Designed for individuals who frequently travel and work in various workspace sizes, the Spacetop offers a 1080p resolution through its NReal glasses when utilizing the 100-inch virtual canvas. With two USB-C display connections, it’s also able to connect to the 15A1F monitor. Whether an individual is seeking a respite from the virtual environment or aiming to enhance productivity, the 15A1F serves as the ideal companion to the Spacetop.
The 15A1F has impressive features such as built-in speakers and a detachable magnetic stand, ensuring comfort while working or indulging in entertainment. With OLED backlighting, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Delta E < 2, 10-bit color depth, 100000:1 contrast ratio, and 400 nits of brightness, the monitor delivers exceptional visuals. Additionally, the presence of USB-C and mini HDMI ports enables seamless connectivity with tablets, digital cameras, laptops, smartphones, and gaming consoles. By partnering the Spacetop with the 15A1F, users can unlock a new level of productivity and upgrade their travel, work, and hobbies.
Product Links:
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09T2SWBT5
DE: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09V5CHVPR
FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09V5CHVPR
IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B09V5CHVPR
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09V5CHVPR
PL: https://www.amazon.pl/dp/B09V5CHVPR
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B09V5CHVPR
SE: https://www.amazon.se/dp/B09V5CHVPR
Media Contact
Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/
Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com
Pearl Li
The INNOCN 15.6 inch OLED Portable Monitor 15A1F is touted as the ultimate OLED monitor for traveling and multitasking. Priced at $349.99 on Amazon US, it offers a combination of affordability and quality performance. Amazon EU can also purchase this monitor online at an affordable cost.
It has gained a reputation as the ideal monitor for pairing with the Spacetop, a new augmented reality laptop. Designed for individuals who frequently travel and work in various workspace sizes, the Spacetop offers a 1080p resolution through its NReal glasses when utilizing the 100-inch virtual canvas. With two USB-C display connections, it’s also able to connect to the 15A1F monitor. Whether an individual is seeking a respite from the virtual environment or aiming to enhance productivity, the 15A1F serves as the ideal companion to the Spacetop.
The 15A1F has impressive features such as built-in speakers and a detachable magnetic stand, ensuring comfort while working or indulging in entertainment. With OLED backlighting, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Delta E < 2, 10-bit color depth, 100000:1 contrast ratio, and 400 nits of brightness, the monitor delivers exceptional visuals. Additionally, the presence of USB-C and mini HDMI ports enables seamless connectivity with tablets, digital cameras, laptops, smartphones, and gaming consoles. By partnering the Spacetop with the 15A1F, users can unlock a new level of productivity and upgrade their travel, work, and hobbies.
Product Links:
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09T2SWBT5
DE: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09V5CHVPR
FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09V5CHVPR
IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B09V5CHVPR
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09V5CHVPR
PL: https://www.amazon.pl/dp/B09V5CHVPR
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B09V5CHVPR
SE: https://www.amazon.se/dp/B09V5CHVPR
Media Contact
Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/
Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com
Pearl Li
INNOCN
marketing@innocn.com