Berlin Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3003324

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice           

STATION:  Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:  06/11/23, 1926 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DLS, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED:  Jaime Spencer

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

VICTIM: Nicholas Desjardins

AGE: 44

STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 06/11/23, State Police were advised of a 2014 Subaru Impreza that was operating erratically and had struck a 2012 Ford Edge that was parked on the side of Main St, in Williamstown.  The Ford Edge sustained minor damage to the driver’s side rear quarter panel.  The investigation revealed that Spencer was the operator of the Subaru at the time of the crash.  The Subaru sustained minor damage to the passenger side mirror.  Spencer’s operator’s license was also criminally suspended at the time of the crash.  Spencer was issued a citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving with License Suspended.  She is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/02/23.

 

COURT DATE / TIME:  08/02/23, 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED:  n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: None available

            

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

