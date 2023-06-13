Berlin Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident, DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3003324
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT #: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/11/23, 1926 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: DLS, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Jaime Spencer
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIM: Nicholas Desjardins
AGE: 44
STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/11/23, State Police were advised of a 2014 Subaru Impreza that was operating erratically and had struck a 2012 Ford Edge that was parked on the side of Main St, in Williamstown. The Ford Edge sustained minor damage to the driver’s side rear quarter panel. The investigation revealed that Spencer was the operator of the Subaru at the time of the crash. The Subaru sustained minor damage to the passenger side mirror. Spencer’s operator’s license was also criminally suspended at the time of the crash. Spencer was issued a citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving with License Suspended. She is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/02/23.
COURT DATE / TIME: 08/02/23, 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: None available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
