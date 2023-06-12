Mayor Wu reopens Millennium Park playground

Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods joined members of the Hennessey family, youth athletes, and the local community on June 10 to unveil improvements to the Alice Hennessey Playground at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

The $1.8 million renovation project includes new play areas for ages two to five and five to 12, fencing, seating areas, rubber safety surfacing, toddler bucket swings, belt swings, and an accessible molded bucket swing.

The entire play area has been upgraded to include many exciting new elements including a tree house-style play structure with a tall slide, a playhouse for younger children, and many accessible elements including a ramp that allows wheelchair users to get around, inside the play structure, and have access to an accessible carousel. In addition, there is a Little Free library that encourages young readers and park users to share books.

In 2021, the Boston City Council proposed a resolution to rename the athletic fields at Millennium Park after former Mayor Thomas M. Menino who served as Boston’s mayor for 20 years and passed away in October 2014, following a battle with cancer. In addition, the playground was named in memory of former Boston City Council staff director and longtime Menino aide Alice Hennessey of West Roxbury.

The park opened in December of 2000 and includes conservation land, walking trails, sports fields, and a playground. Construction began in 1994 to reclaim the former Gardner Street landfill as a park using land excavated in the Big Dig. The new park was officially opened on December 7, 2000, by Mayor Menino with Alice Hennessey playing an active role in the project.

Phase 2 of the project will include paving the lower parking lot and the boat access roadway. Phase 3 will include the upper access road and parking lot, some pathways, and urban wild areas.

For more information and to stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, call (617) 635-4505, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.