Cleo Announces AI-Powered 'Haggle It' Rent and Bills Negotiation Tool
ChatGPT-powered Haggle It can help generate personalized letters for lowering your rent, car insurance, and credit card interest rates
Cleo, the AI assistant that provides highly personalized insights to help people make better financial decisions, has introduced its ChatGPT-powered "Haggle It" tool, designed to generate personalized negotiation letters thanks to the power of AI.
— Kimberly Dillon, Head of Brand at Cleo
Launched today, “Haggle It” is designed to simplify and streamline the bill negotiation process, making it stress-free and enjoyable for consumers to save money. Cleo understands that negotiating bills can be a daunting task, which is why they have leveraged the capabilities of AI to create “Haggle It”. This innovative tool helps users to generate personalized negotiation letters tailored to lower their rent, car insurance, and credit card interest rates and fees. With the ability to choose the desired tone of voice, from laid-back surfer to buttoned-up lawyer, Cleo's “Haggle It” makes the process customizable and user-friendly. While results cannot be guaranteed, it is certainly worth a try!
A recent survey conducted by Cleo among 1,000 Millennials and Gen Z Americans revealed the positive impact of negotiation on personal finances. One out of three respondents reported successfully lowering their rent and car insurance through negotiation. Surprisingly, 55% of respondents admitted to never having negotiated their credit card interest rates or fees. However, among those who did negotiate, one in five confirmed that rates and fees were reduced as a result. Recognizing this untapped potential, Cleo developed "Haggle It" to simplify the negotiation process and ensure that young consumers receive the competitive advantage they deserve.
Kimberly Dillon, Head of Brand at Cleo, emphasized the importance of helping Gen Z and Millennials with effective negotiation skills and tools. “With Cleo’s “Haggle It”, we are on a mission to make sure Gen Z doesn’t fall into the paycheck to paycheck cycle and actually build a life beyond a paycheck by negotiating like never before. They tend to prefer convenience and avoid unnecessary stress, with many opting to pay more rather than deal with conflict. Negotiating doesn’t need to be scary, especially when we have tools that have scoured the web and learned the best ways to communicate. We even made it fun and have various tones of voices to choose from, so if you want to sound like a chilled out surfer because you think that’s what your landlord would vibe with, have at it!”
In addition, for every individual utilizing the Haggle It tool, $1 will be donated to Operation HOPE—a non-profit organization dedicated to financial literacy and economic empowerment for underprivileged youth and adults across the United States (up to $1,000).
For more information about Cleo and to start using "Haggle It" today, please visit https://web.meetcleo.com/haggle-it.
