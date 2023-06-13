Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Reckless Endangerment
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2002782
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: June 12, 2023 @ 6:00 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Restraint
ACCUSED: Alexandre Bird
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
VICTIM: Howard Tatro
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 12, 2023, at approximately 6:00 pm, VSP Royalton Troopers responded to a residence in Sharon for a trespassing complaint. After an investigation, it was determined that the accused, Mr. Alexandre Bird, held a gentleman, identified as Howard Tatro, at gunpoint / would not allow him to leave for trespassing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: JUNE/23/2023 @ 12:30 pm
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.