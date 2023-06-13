Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2002782

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan 

STATION: Royalton Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: June 12, 2023 @ 6:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Restraint

 

ACCUSED: Alexandre Bird                                               

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

  

VICTIM: Howard Tatro

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 12, 2023, at approximately 6:00 pm, VSP Royalton Troopers responded to a residence in Sharon for a trespassing complaint. After an investigation, it was determined that the accused, Mr. Alexandre Bird, held a gentleman, identified as Howard Tatro, at gunpoint / would not allow him to leave for trespassing.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: JUNE/23/2023 @ 12:30 pm         

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

