Montgomery County Council Meets on June 13 at 9 a.m. to Interview Candidates for Director of the Department of Health and Human Services and Director of the Department of Environmental Protection

MARYLAND, December 6 - Also on June 13: Council will conduct 14 public hearings, interview Housing Opportunities Commission nominees and vote on a Local Map Amendment to reclassify property in Chevy Chase

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, June 13 at 9 a.m., and the meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first proclamation, presented by Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, commemorates International Day for Countering Hate Speech. The second proclamation presentation, led by Council President Evan Glass, recognizes the 40th Anniversary of Manna Food Center.

The afternoon session will begin with two proclamation presentations. At 1 p.m., Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles will lead a proclamation celebrating Caribbean American Heritage Month. At 1:15 p.m., Councilmember Will Jawando will lead a proclamation presentation r... more