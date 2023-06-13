100th Anniversary of Pan-Orthodox Congress Kicks off in Istanbul

The School of Halki, site of the 100th Pan Orthodox Congress

Symposium of Orthodox Leaders Celebrates Turkey’s School of Halki

ISTANBUL , TURKEY, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Theological School of Halki, under the auspices of the Supreme Leadership of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, is proud to announce the International Symposium commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the Pan-Orthodox Congress.

The symposium takes place on Tuesday 13th June 2023, at the Theological School of Halki, located on the picturesque island of Heybeliada, Istanbul.

The symposium will welcome distinguished scholars, theologians, clergy, and participants from various Orthodox jurisdictions, aiming to examine the Theological School's contributions to relations between the Orthodox Churches and states, and to raise awareness about the necessity for Halki to function again.

In an era where division and conflicts prevail, and wars break out between Orthodox states, the message of the Theological School -the "Spirit of Halki," which is a spirit of peace, unity, and respect for the human person- becomes more relevant than ever. This message, which is in danger of disappearing due to the closure of the Theological School, is what this symposium will bring into focus.

The symposium will feature a series of scholarly presentations, panel discussions, and workshops, exploring the impact of the Pan-Orthodox Congress on the development of Orthodox thought, spirituality, and interfaith dialogue.

Participants will have the opportunity to delve into the historical context, theological implications, and lasting influence of this landmark event.

His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, will grace the symposium with his presence and deliver a keynote address, offering insights into the significance of the Pan-Orthodox Congress and its relevance in the modern world.

The Theological School of Halki, with its architectural beauty and historical importance, provides an ideal backdrop for this landmark event.

The school’s tranquil surroundings and serene atmosphere will inspire dialogue, reflection, and a deeper understanding of the Orthodox tradition.

The symposium also presents an opportunity for participants to explore the city of Istanbul, with its rich cultural heritage, blending Eastern and Western influences.

The Theological School of Halki and the Supreme Leadership of the Ecumenical Patriarchate extend a warm invitation to all members of the Orthodox community to participate in this prestigious event.

By celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Pan-Orthodox Congress, we embrace the shared heritage and ongoing commitment to unity within the Orthodox Church.

The symposium is held under the blessing of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, support from the Holy Theological School of Halki, and the assistance of the company AVADAR Transatlantic.