Nuggets Canna Co Brings Back the Lost Art of Buying Flower
A new dispensary in Ypsilanti opened its doors on West Cross St. next to Basil Babe & The Wurst Bar, directly across the street from Eastern Michigan’s Campus.
I'm looking at this as an opportunity for us to highlight the work of the growers and processors who paved the way for Michigan's medical and adult use programs.”YPSILANTI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new dispensary in Ypsilanti has opened its doors on the same block of West Cross St. as Basil Babe & The Wurst Bar, directly across the street from Eastern Michigan’s Campus.
— Mike Eisenberg
Nuggets Canna Co opened under the direction of General Manager Mike Eisenberg, who brings an extensive background in both hospitality and cannabis; curating an exemplary selection of Michigan adult use cannabis products. Backing Eisenberg's business experience, the rest of the team driving Nuggets Canna Co consists of Drew Conner a long time cultivator and cannabis breeder, music producer Skylar Tait, author & renowned owner/tattooer of Cry Later Tattoos Danny Garbiras, and Jesse Kranyak, partner in Bellflower & Wurst Bar, both well loved local Ypsilanti restaurants.
Nuggets Canna Co packs a lot of punch in a small space, consisting of only 1000 sq ft. in total for the retail store, “Given the size of the space and our desire to bring a boutique shopping experience to the local connoisseur, I really can’t afford the real estate to stock any trash on our shelves”, says Eisenberg of Nuggets Canna Co, "I'm looking at this as an opportunity for us to highlight the work of the growers and processors who paved the way for Michigan's medical and adult use programs. None of us would have the opportunities we have today if it wasn't for the trail blazed by caregivers and combatants of the war on drugs."
The small store is located on a block of West Cross Street that has seen a lot of business turnover since Covid. The space Nuggets Canna Co occupies was once part of The Wurst Bar, “Its become a hard area to operate in since Covid began,” said Kranyak, “as labor & expenses started creeping up, we really wanted to try and mitigate our price increases on the menu at Wurst Bar, dividing our dining area in half to share rent was the most pragmatic approach to conserving our business model without shutting down, like so many other businesses.” Kranyak then added, “The customers we’ve had come to Nuggets Canna Co so far seem very happy that we did! Unfortunately, I can’t say the same thing for the guy that used to play on the pool table where Lost Leaf & Hytek eighths now happily reside.”
There will be a Grand Opening starting at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 17th. The event is free and the first 50 Nuggets Canna Co customers that day will receive a gift. After a ribbon cutting at NOON all guests will be welcome to meet vendors inside Nuggets Canna Co and next door at The Wurst Bar. Customers of Nuggets Canna Co can enjoy 20% off The Wurst Bar’s food menu between 12pm and 4pm that day. A limited amount of mini longanisa brats on a Hawaiian roll will be available while supples last before Wurst Bar opens its doors at NOON (This is not a marijuana consumption event).
Nuggets Canna Co is located at 705.5 W Cross St., and is open daily from 11am to 9pm, Sundays Noon until 8pm. To learn more about the Nuggets Canna Co dispensary in Ypsilanti visit them at https://nuggetscanna.co
###
jesse kranyak
Nuggets Canna Co
+1 734-905-7089
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram