Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,216 in the last 365 days.

Governor's Office to Hold Judicial Interviews for the Yavapai County Superior Court

PHOENIX— Governor Katie Hobbs today announced that members of her office will interview selected applicants for a judicial appointment to the newly created Eighth Division of the Superior Court in Yavapai County.

Interviews will take place Monday, June 19 at the Yavapai County Courthouse, 120 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ 86303, in the Historic Courtroom, Room 301.

  • Debra R. Phelan will be interviewed at 11:30 a.m.
  • Matthew D. Cochran will be interviewed at 12:00 p.m.
  • Lori A. Marschke will be interviewed at 12:30 p.m.
  • Danalyn E. Savage will be interviewed at 1:00 p.m

All interviews are open to the public and the media, and will be preceded by a public comment period for members of the public to comment on the judicial applicants at 10:30 a.m.

Additionally, the public may send written comments and view the candidates’ application on the Governor’s Office website https://bc.azgovernor.gov/. Comments must be received no later than June 20, 2023 for consideration.

A vacancy on the Yavapai County Superior Court will be created when the eighth judicial division goes into effect on July 1, 2023. The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors requested a new judicial division on March 1, 2023 and Governor Hobbs approved it on April 5, 2023.

Under Arizona’s Constitution, Superior Court judges in counties with a population of less than 250,000 people are elected by the voters. However, vacancies created by the establishment of a new division or by the retirement or resignation of a judge are filled by gubernatorial appointment and those appointees serve until the next general election.

You just read:

Governor's Office to Hold Judicial Interviews for the Yavapai County Superior Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more