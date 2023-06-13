Governor's Office to Hold Judicial Interviews for the Yavapai County Superior Court

PHOENIX— Governor Katie Hobbs today announced that members of her office will interview selected applicants for a judicial appointment to the newly created Eighth Division of the Superior Court in Yavapai County.

Interviews will take place Monday, June 19 at the Yavapai County Courthouse, 120 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ 86303, in the Historic Courtroom, Room 301.

Debra R. Phelan will be interviewed at 11:30 a.m.

Matthew D. Cochran will be interviewed at 12:00 p.m.

Lori A. Marschke will be interviewed at 12:30 p.m .

Danalyn E. Savage will be interviewed at 1:00 p.m

All interviews are open to the public and the media, and will be preceded by a public comment period for members of the public to comment on the judicial applicants at 10:30 a.m.

Additionally, the public may send written comments and view the candidates’ application on the Governor’s Office website https://bc.azgovernor.gov/. Comments must be received no later than June 20, 2023 for consideration.

A vacancy on the Yavapai County Superior Court will be created when the eighth judicial division goes into effect on July 1, 2023. The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors requested a new judicial division on March 1, 2023 and Governor Hobbs approved it on April 5, 2023.

Under Arizona’s Constitution, Superior Court judges in counties with a population of less than 250,000 people are elected by the voters. However, vacancies created by the establishment of a new division or by the retirement or resignation of a judge are filled by gubernatorial appointment and those appointees serve until the next general election.