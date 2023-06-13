Additional Counties Now Eligible for FEMA Assistance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Residents of San Luis Obispo County who experienced damage from the severe storms and flooding that took place in February and March can now apply for federal disaster assistance.

In addition, Plumas, Solano and Sonoma counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance, which reimburses local and state government agencies and certain nonprofit organizations, including Houses of Worship, for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure.

San Luis Obispo County joins the previously designated counties of Butte, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Mono, Monterey, San Benito, San Bernardino, Santa Cruz, Tulare and Tuolumne in being eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.

Survivors in these counties may be eligible for grants to help pay for temporary housing and essential home repairs as well as other serious disaster-related needs, such replacement of damaged personal property and expenses for transportation, childcare, moving and storage.

To apply for this assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. Applicants can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Helpline operators speak many languages and lines are open from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Plumas, Solano and Sonoma counties join the following designated counties for Public Assistance for the February/March storms and flooding: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Merced, Modoc, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Sacramento, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, San Francisco, Santa Barbera, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Trinity, Tulare and Tuolumne.

The federal cost share for Public Assistance projects is 75 percent with 25 percent covered by the state or local governments. Applicants with questions about making a Request for Public Assistance should email: DisasterRecovery@CalOES.CA.gov.

For the latest information on California’s recovery from the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4699. You may also follow twitter.com/Cal_OES, facebook.com/CaliforniaOES, @FEMARegion9/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.