Bukayo Saka & Stormzy Win Big at Premier Gospel Awards in Cadogan Hall in Chelsea, London
Kanya King CBE (Winner of the Outstanding Contribution to Gospel award) & Muyiwa Olarewaju OBE at the Premier Gospel Awards 2023 (Photo credit © Manny's Vantage)
Tofunmi Adorna (Winner of the Best New Comer award) at the Premier Gospel Awards 2023 (Photo Credit: © Manny's Vantage)
The Premier Gospel Awards, held at the prestigious Cadogan Hall in Chelsea, London, successfully celebrated 50 years of gospel music in the UK.
This was a defining moment for the music, message and culture. The future of Gospel in the UK is bright.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The glamorous event, organised by Premier Gospel Radio in partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board, attracted lovers of gospel music for a night filled with incredible live performances and awards across nine categories. Premier Gospel radio presenters joined forces with the artists they champion to celebrate the music, message, and culture of the UK Gospel. The event featured unique performances such as the Hip Hop Cypher with some of the best rappers from the last 3 decades and The Global Mic Toss, featuring Grammy Award winners Israel Houghton & Travis Greene, the Nigerian musical Phenom Dunsin Oyekan, the multi-award-winning choir ZimPraise amongst others.
— Muyiwa Olarewaju OBE
Other guest performances included a spectacular line-up of renowned artists: The youngest ever winner of The Voice UK, Annatoria, Tim Bowman Jr, 3 times MOBO Award winner Guvna B, and Chevelle Franklin from Jamaica.
The winners from each category reflect the outstanding talent and dedication that has shaped UK Gospel music, message and culture.
The winners include:
- Best Male Vocalist (sponsored by Mission Aviation Fellowship): Limoblaze
- Best Female Vocalist (sponsored by World Vision): Annatoria
- Best Song (sponsored by Unite the Union): Limoblaze - "Jireh"
- Best Album: Triple O - "Everything Left Unsaid"
- Best Video: Guvna B - "Bridgeland Road"
- Choir of the Year (sponsored by Release International): The Spirituals
- Best Group (sponsored by Hackney Fostering): Manor Collective
- Best Newcomer (sponsored by The Tab): Tofunmi Adorna
- Best International Act (sponsored by Prostate Cancer UK): Mercy Chinwo
In addition to recognising winners across nine award categories that reflected various aspects of Gospel music excellence, special honourees Kanya King CBE, Founder and CEO -MOBO Awards, Stormzy, Yolanda Brown OBE, Broadcaster, Artist and Chair of the BPI, and Arsenal and England star, Bukayo Saka received the Outstanding Contribution to Gospel Award for their dedication and impact on Gospel music.
“I just want to say a massive thank you to the Premier Gospel Awards for awarding me this; I'm really grateful. Of course, I wouldn't be where I am today without my faith, so it a real big honour for me to receive this...” Bukayo Saka
“I was so moved to receive the award. I want to see more and more gospel artists out there spreading such a positive message.”- Kanya King CBE
“It is such an honour. I remember the early years when others were not paying attention, but Premier Gospel would interview me”- YolanDa Brown OBE
The Premier Gospel Awards was a resounding success that brought together the gospel music community for a night full of celebration and appreciation for its rich history and cultural impact. Attendees left inspired by the powerful performances and heartfelt speeches that highlighted the importance of Gospel music in today's world.
Premier Gospel is the voice of UK Gospel, showcasing the wide variety of styles in the genre. It is the platform for both established and up-and-coming Gospel artists, with weekly specialist shows from Hip Hop, Latin, Afro Beats and more. The station is the official curator of the Gospel music playlist PGX for Apple Music. Premier Gospel started broadcasting in 2010 and is part of Premier Christian Communications. (premier.org.uk)
Listen to Premier Gospel on DAB radio, smart speaker and online. For the best listening experience, please visit Premier.plus.
To view the Premier Gospel Awards 2023 images by Getty: (Click here: https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/photos/premier-gospel-awards)
