Hiland Dairy Announces Jeff Larson as New General Manager at the Kansas City Plant
Larson brings 30 years of operational excellence in the food and beverage experience to the position.SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Larson, a Kansas native, has been appointed as the general manager of Hiland Dairy's Kansas City operation. In this role, he will lead a team dedicated to providing superior dairy products and exceptional customer service to Kansas City and its surrounding regions.
Larson, a graduate of the University of Kansas, has held various corporate and operational positions in the food and beverage industry, working with companies such as PepsiCo, ConAgra, and H-E-B. He joined Hiland Dairy in 2022.
“Jeff is skilled in building and leading teams and fostering a culture that emphasizes progress and development. We are excited to have his leadership at our plant in Kansas City, Missouri,” said Rick Beaman, president of Hiland Dairy.
Larson is originally from Tonganoxie, Kansas. He has been an active member of the International Dairy Foods Association, serving on several segment boards. He and his wife, Jill, reside in Overland Park with their son Andrew. They have a daughter that lives in San Antonio, Texas, and a daughter who is a teacher in Lawrence, Kansas.
About Hiland Dairy Foods Company
Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy food company. The Kansas City plant is located at 3805 S. Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. Kansas City, MO 64128. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.
A farmer-owned company, Hiland has almost 4,000 employees throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.
Kathy Broniecki
Hiland Dairy
kathyb@envoyinc.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn