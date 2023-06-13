Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,454 in the last 365 days.

Hiland Dairy Announces Jeff Larson as New General Manager at the Kansas City Plant

Jeff Larson was named general manager at the Hiland Dairy Plant in Kansas City.

Larson brings 30 years of operational excellence in the food and beverage experience to the position.

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Larson, a Kansas native, has been appointed as the general manager of Hiland Dairy's Kansas City operation. In this role, he will lead a team dedicated to providing superior dairy products and exceptional customer service to Kansas City and its surrounding regions.

Larson, a graduate of the University of Kansas, has held various corporate and operational positions in the food and beverage industry, working with companies such as PepsiCo, ConAgra, and H-E-B. He joined Hiland Dairy in 2022.

“Jeff is skilled in building and leading teams and fostering a culture that emphasizes progress and development. We are excited to have his leadership at our plant in Kansas City, Missouri,” said Rick Beaman, president of Hiland Dairy.

Larson is originally from Tonganoxie, Kansas. He has been an active member of the International Dairy Foods Association, serving on several segment boards. He and his wife, Jill, reside in Overland Park with their son Andrew. They have a daughter that lives in San Antonio, Texas, and a daughter who is a teacher in Lawrence, Kansas.

About Hiland Dairy Foods Company

Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy food company. The Kansas City plant is located at 3805 S. Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. Kansas City, MO 64128. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.

A farmer-owned company, Hiland has almost 4,000 employees throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.

Kathy Broniecki
Hiland Dairy
kathyb@envoyinc.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Hiland Dairy Announces Jeff Larson as New General Manager at the Kansas City Plant

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more