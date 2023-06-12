WYDOT Driver Services implements virtual lobby, announces short training closures

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Driver Services program has a new way for residents to save time at select locations.

Clients can virtually save their spot in line through an easy-to-use website, and the system will give an estimated wait time to help users plan ahead.

“It does not reserve an appointment, but is a way to get in line without having to make an extra trip to Driver Services,” said Renee Kocina, Driver Services deputy program manager. “The customer will receive a text message or email when it is time to go to the office, which helps reduce time away from work, school or other daily tasks.”

Cheyenne and Casper are the initial locations to be activated in the system, which launched today.

Other locations will become available in the system after a quick training with staff, which in some cases requires a short office closure. The schedule is as follows, but please check for updates on WYDOT’s website:

Gillette – June 14, 8-9 a.m.

Sheridan – June 14 (no closure required)

Cody – Jul 12, 8-9 a.m.

Riverton – July 14, 8-9 a.m.

Rock Springs – August 8, 8-9 a.m.

Those needing to conduct Driver Services business at the select locations can use this link to get in line virtually: https://webapp.dot.state.wy.us/ao/f?p=146:1.

Locations will not be available in the system until after the dates above. Users can only get in line on the day they plan to conduct business; the system does not allow for scheduling any further in advance.

Not every Driver Services location will be included in the system.

“Locations were chosen based on a number of factors, including number of transactions per day,” said Kocina.

Some Driver Services locations will see short closures this summer for general training only:

Torrington – June 13, 8-9 a.m.

Newcastle – June 13, 4-5 p.m.

Casper – July 11, 8-9 a.m.

Worland – July 13, 8-9 a.m.

Jackson – August 9, 8-9 a.m.

Thayne – August 10, 8-9 a.m.

Any technical difficulties with the virtual lobby can be reported to Driver Services at drivercustomerservice@wyo.gov or by calling 307-777-4800