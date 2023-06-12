Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 6.12.23

Published: Jun 12, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Asif Mahmood, of Bradbury, has been reappointed to the Medical Board of California, where he has served since 2019. Mahmood has been a practicing Physician for Pulmonary and Hospitalist Associates since 2001. He was Chief of Staff at the Greater El Monte Hospital from 2011 to 2012. Mahmood is a member of the board of directors of Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission and the Social Media Safety Network. He is a member of the California Democratic Party Central Committee. He earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from Sind Medical College. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Mahmood is a Democrat.

Richard Thorp, of Chico, has been reappointed to the Medical Board of California, where he has served since 2019. Thorp has been Physician Supervisor for Paradise Medical Group and Florence Health since 2022. Thorp was President and Chief Executive Officer of Paradise Medical Group from 2001 to 2022. He was Medical Director of the Feather River Health Center from 2003 to 2019. He was an Internal Medicine Physician and Medical Director for Butte County for the California Medical Foundation from 1994 to 2000. He was an Internal Medicine Physician at Richard E. Thorp MD Inc. from 1981 to 1994. Thorp is a member of the American Medical Association, American College of Physicians, California Medical Association and the Butte-Glenn County Medical Association. He earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine and a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Washington. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Thorp is registered without party preference.

Wendy Strack, of Riverside, has been reappointed to the California Board of Behavioral Sciences, where she has served since 2020. Strack has been Chief Executive Officer of Wendy J. Strack Consulting LLC since 2017. She was External Affairs Manager at the West Valley Water District from 2016 to 2018. Strack was Director of Legislative and Public Affairs at the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority from 2013 to 2016. She was State Relations Manager at the Orange County Transportation Authority from 2005 to 2013 and an Intergovernmental Relations Officer for the City of Riverside from 2001 to 2005. Strack is a member of California Women Lead, Women’s Transportation Seminar and the California Association of Public Information Officials. She earned a Master of Public Administration degree with an emphasis in local government from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Riverside. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Strack is registered without party preference.



