Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 12, 2023 FDA Publish Date: June 12, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Company Name: Cricket Creek Farm, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Sophelise, Tobasi, and Berkshire Bloom Cheeses

Company Announcement

Cricket Creek Farm of Williamstown, MA is expanding their recall of Sophelise and Tobasi cheeses due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes to include one lot of Berkshire Bloom cheese because pasteurization records did not illustrate the heating element reached required temperature.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Sophelise, Tobasi, and Berkshire Bloom cheeses were distributed in Massachusetts and New York through Wild Oats, Williamstown, MA; Provisions Williamstown, Williamstown, MA; Wells Provisions, Charlemont, MA; McEnroe Organic Farm Market, Millerton, NY; New Lebanon Farmers Market; New Lebanon, NY, at restaurants, and at farmers markets.

Sophelise cheese product code: 087055 is a washed, pasteurized milk cheese with a soft rind and pinkish hue; the circular cheese measures 4 inches in diameter and roughly 1 inch tall. It is sold in semi-transparent packaging with a round blue label. Sophelise was distributed between March 29, 2023 and May 26, 2023.

Tobasi cheese with a product label of 315, 341, 048 is a washed raw-milk cheese with an orange rind and creamy interior. When sold retail by Cricket Creek Farm, it is wrapped in clear packaging with a gray and orange label. When sold at retail stores, it is sold in small rectangular cuts. When sold wholesale, the cheese is a square format roughly 8”x8” and 1.25 inches tall. These batches of Tobasi were distributed between March 26, 2023 and May 26, 2023.

Berkshire Bloom cheese with a product label of 076 is a camembert style, bloomy rind cheese. The circular cheese measures 4 inches in diameter and roughly 1.25 inches tall. It’s sold in a white cheese paper with blue label. This batch of cheese was distributed between April 20, 2023 and May 12, 2023. One hospitalization due to Listeria monocytogenes has been reported to date associated with the Sophelise cheese. Following this customer notification of illness, products purchased by this individual were tested by Biotrax Testing Laboratory and the current batch of Sophelise cheese was determined to be positive for Listeria monocytogenes. These three batches of Tobasi cheese were also determined to be positive for Listeria monocytogenes . The production record for the Berkshire Bloom cheese did not illustrate fully compliant temperatures for the heating element.

Consumers who have purchased Sophelise cheese, with product code 087055, Tobasi cheese 315, 341, 048, or after March 26, or Berkshire Bloom cheese between April 20 and May 12 should not consume or distribute the product, and they are urged to return any remaining product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company 8:00am - 5:00pm EST Monday - Friday at info@cricketcreekfarm.com or 413-458-5888.

Original Press Release