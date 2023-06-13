All Quiet on the Western Front Scribe Ian Stokell to make Horror Film Directorial Debut
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BAFTA-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ian Stokell, co-writer and executive producer of the multiple Oscar- and BAFTA-winning film All Quiet on the Western Front, is set to make his directorial debut with the self-penned action-horror film The Negotiation.
Set to shoot in the spring of 2024, the feature is based on the award-winning short film of the same name, which was also written and directed by Stokell.
The film follows the traumatic journey of a high-octane female lead named Stacey who, having tried to commit suicide only to change her mind mid-way through, must face the chilling consequences of her disastrous initial decision. She finds out that it really can be too late to change your mind.
Along with Stokell, the film will be produced by industry stalwart Maddison Bullock. Says Bullock in describing the film, “The Negotiation elevates the concept of 'strong female lead' to an iconic level for the horror genre. The hero's vulnerability in the face of unspeakable evil is equal parts raw and aspirational. Ian’s story is terrifying, smart, and ruthless in all the right ways.”
Adds Stokell: “What initially drove me to expand the short film and to write the feature story is the lead character, Stacey, who is complex with an expansive depth of character, and is ultimately willing to challenge her debilitating fears in an attempt to save the one she loves.”
In the tradition of all good horror films, the story ultimately comes down to a willingness to confront evil in all its manifestations.
So, what makes a good horror film? Says Bullock: “I believe that truly great horror films grip the hearts of their audience in the same way that would a great drama. The unapologetic and unrelenting fight for love, survival, and freedom should ring out as loudly, if not louder, than any blood curdling scream.”
